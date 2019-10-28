MediEvil Remake Has an Unlockable PS1 Version

The whole purpose of MediEvil’s PlayStation 4 remake is to give those who enjoyed the original game a new way to play it, but a neat Easter egg that’s been found gives players a chance to return to the classic. Hidden within the PlayStation 4 version is the original PlayStation 1 version, and it’s playable as soon as players complete a series of tasks. You’ll have to find a bunch of Lost Souls if you want to relive the PlayStation 1 version in all its retro glory, but the reward will be worth it for those who remember the game fondly.

The instructions to play the “Old Game” as the MediEvil remake calls it were shared by PowerPyx in a breakdown of the steps you’ll need to take. Throughout MediEvil, you’ll periodically find Lost Souls which must then be placed in different locations to lay them to rest. There are 19 of them in total, so be sure to seek out each one and follow through with the requirements when you find a Lost Soul to make sure you don’t miss any. PowerPyx reminded players that these Lost Souls are first found in the Entrance Hall level where a chest is opened and that maps for other levels will show players whether the Lost Soul has been recovered or not.

Once you’ve successfully found and laid to rest all of the Lost Souls, head back to the game’s main menu. You’ll find a new option there that’s located underneath the “Options” selection. It says “Old Game,” and that’s the option you’ll need to pick to play the classic version. Whether you played the original game or not, it’s a neat Easter egg to have in the game and shows how different the PlayStation 4 version looks compared to the original.

MediEvil is now out on the PlayStation 4, and for those who missed out on the original release, you can catch yourself up on the undead adventure with the description below.

“Step into the bones of Sir Daniel Fortesque, a slightly-inept (and long dead) knight accidentally resurrected by his greatest enemy, the evil sorcerer Zarok,” Sony says about the game. “With a second chance to foil his greatest foe, Dan will once again set out to save the kingdom of Gallowmere and earn his place as a true hero.”

Our full review of MediEvil’s PlayStation 4 remake can be seen here if you’re on the fence about picking it up.