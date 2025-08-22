Capcom’s 2026 Lineup of Games Is Looking Incredible

Since the launch of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard in 2017 and Monster Hunter: World in 2018, Capcom has been on a legendary run of quality releases. The storied developer had its struggles in the early 2010s, but has righted that ship and continues to produce best-in-class games across several genres. Between the previously mentioned games, Devil May Cry 5, a slew of Resident Evil games, Street Fighter 6, and Dragon’s Dogma 2, Capcom has launched more hit games than most publishers, but it looks like the best might be yet to come. 2026 is quickly shaping up to be Capcom’s strongest year in a long time, with the “Capcom Three” ready to turn heads.

Capcom’s 2026 Video Games

As hinted at above, Capcom has three announced games that are generating huge buzz for the company. Technically, only one of those has a firm date, but they are all currently scheduled for 2026. If they all hit, Capcom should be doing gangbusters, giving it one of the strongest years in the company’s long history.

The first game on the docket is Resident Evil: Requiem, which is currently dated for February 27th, 2026. This is the follow-up to Resident Evil: Village, and is set to put players in the shoes of Grace Ashcroft, who is seemingly the daughter of Resident Evil: Outbreak‘s Alyssa Ashcroft.

Meanwhile, Pragmata, the long-in-development sci-fi action-adventure game. Players control a man named Hugh and a small android girl named Diana as they fight hostile AI on a space station. Finally, Onimusha: Way of the Sword is bringing back the classic series for the first new mainline entry since 2006.

Capcom Is Innovating on Iconic Series

After two games with Ethan Winters at the helm, Resident Evil: Requiem is changing things up and moving another new character, Grace Ashcroft, into the spotlight. At least, that’s the assumption we’re working under so far. There have been rumors that Leon S. Kennedy is making his grand comeback, but Capcom has yet to confirm that news.

What they confirmed is that players will be able to switch between first- and third-person perspectives freely. As seen in the Gamescom demo, Capcom will tell when a sequence is intended for a specific perspective, but you can pick either one. Previous Resident Evil games have mostly been locked to one perspective or the other, so this is an important step for the franchise.

Don’t assume that means Capcom is changing things up too much. In the sequences we’ve seen so far, Grace is being hunted by a Mr. X-like monster who stalks her around the environment. Of course, Capcom continues to improve on its monster tech, and you’ll notice in the demo that Requiem‘s big bad is much more dynamic, throwing objects at Grace to slow her down.

We know less about Onimusha: Way of the Sword, but the recent gameplay trailer confirmed that fans should expect blood-soaked swordplay and terrifying monsters. That’s par for the course in the Onimusha series, but it’s never looked this good.

In the trailer, you’ll also notice several sword techniques that should keep the action flowing. That includes everything from parries and deflects to new special attacks like the sword spin seen in the trailer. And like the rest of the games in the series, Way of the Sword is set in a darker, more supernatural version of historical Japan. If the trailer is any indication, these new Genma are going to really up the scare factor in Way of the Sword.

New Capcom Games are Exciting

Pragmata is the third game Capcom has on the books for 2026, and it has had players interested since it was first shown off in 2020. Players will control both Hugh and Diana at once. The former is a classic action-adventure archetype. He can use weapons and a jetpack to get around and through the hostile AI that’s taken over the lunar station the duo lives on.

Meanwhile, Diana is an android whom you can use to hack the robots attacking Hugh. At first, Hugh’s bullets can’t penetrate the robot’s armor, so you’ll need to use Diana to solve puzzles and open weak points on your enemies. The puzzles must be solved in real-time, adding to the frantic nature of combat.

Early previews of Pragmata have been largely positive, giving players hope that, despite the delays, it’s shaping up to be another hit. The mix between gunplay and puzzle-solving might sound confusing, but most previews spoke positively about it, saying that Capcom’s nailed the blend between the two, at least in the early section they were allowed to dive into.

There’s also the lingering rumor that Pragmata might be a secret Mega Man game. After all, Diana’s outfit does call to mind the classic platforming hero. It’s probably just a tease from Capcom, but players are excited to see if Capcom is bold enough to drop a gritty Mega Man reboot under a completely new name.

Capcom Continues to Lead in the FGC

While the “Capcom Three” will get all the headlines, it’s important to note that the publisher has continued to support its sizeable fighting community with new updates. In 2025, fans got new updates for Street Fighter 6 and a compilation of old fighting games with Capcom Fighting Collection 2.

That support is important because Street Fighter is still one of the biggest hits for hardcore fighting fans in the FGC. Giving fans new updates to keep things fresh ensures that Capcom stays on top of massive events like EVO. Capcom might do this side of the business better than anyone with its Capcom Pro Tour.

More than anyone, Capcom is committed to keeping the competitive scene around Street Fighter as lively as ever, which means we’ll likely see even more updates for SF6 in 2026. We probably won’t see a new fighting game compilation in 2026, but you never know with Capcom.

Between Resident Evil: Requiem, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Pragmata, and whatever comes next for Street Fighter 6, Capcom is set for a massive 2026. That might not be the totality of Capcom’s 2026 slate either, as Monster Hunter Outlanders and the Okami sequel are undated. Most likely, neither game will launch next year, but Capcom has surprised us before.