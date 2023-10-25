Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake Reveals First Gameplay Footage

Konami has today revealed the first gameplay footage from its upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Back in May, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was first announced alongside an initial teaser trailer. At the time, fans were left with many questions about what this new version of the classic Metal Gear game would have in store as this first teaser was fully shown with CG visuals. Now, roughly five months later, we've finally been given a brief look at the game's new graphics in Unreal Engine 5.

Shown off as part of Xbox's Parter Preview event, this initial gameplay trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is about 90 seconds in total. For the most part, this video highlights the environments of the game, many of which stem from the title's earliest hours. Snake also makes an appearance and can be seen sleuthing through the jungle, shimmying along walls, and taking down a couple of foes. All in all, this remake of MGS 3 seems to have received a drastic improvement when it comes to visuals and lighting while the core gameplay mechanics look to remain intact. Konami also stressed that this is merely pre-alpha footage, which means what is being displayed should become drastically better in the coming months.

You can get a look at this gameplay footage from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater right here:

When Does Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Release?

(Photo: Konami)

When it comes to the release of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami hasn't given fans a specific date or even a window just yet. Given that the footage shown today was from a pre-alpha state, it's likely that there's still quite a bit of work left to be done on the title. As such, a release late in 2024 seems feasible, but Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater might be drifting more closely to a 2025 launch. Either way, the fact that Konami is now showing off footage of the project bodes well and suggests that more information might be arriving in the weeks and months ahead.

Regardless of when Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater does arrive, it's known to only be in the works for current-gen platforms which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Until we learn more, you can check out Konami's official description of this remake below.

"Discover the origin story of iconic military operative Snake and begin to unravel the plot of the legendary Metal Gear series. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater brings unprecedented new graphics, immersive stealth action gameplay and sounds to its riveting story as players once again return to the world of Metal Gear.

Rival nations are secretly developing weapons that could threaten the future of mankind. Deep in the jungle, an elite soldier must combine stealth with survival to infiltrate the enemy and stop a weapon of mass destruction from triggering the largest full-scale war the world has ever seen."