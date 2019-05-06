A few times a year I find myself asking: is Hideo Kojima teasing a Metal Gear Solid announcement? Today, the Metal Gear creator took to Twitter to either troll or tease hardcore Metal Gear fans, who as a result, are going a bit crazy. So, what’s the tease? Well, Kojima tweeted out “Good morning,” featuring an image of New Order’s song Elegia playing on his phone. For those that don’t know: New Order is a British electro/rock band. Now, I know what you’re thinking: who cares? Well, buckle in and let me explain.

At E3 2015, Konami unveiled a Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain trailer. And what was it set to? Elegia by New Order. So, Kojima, the master of combining teasing and trolling to make marketing, knows what he’s doing here. There may be nothing to this. Kojima may simply be listening to a song he likes, feeling a bit nostalgic for the series he had to leave behind when he left Konami. Or, maybe, just maybe, there’s sometihng to this. So, again, I find myself asking: is Hideo Kojima teasing a Metal Gear Solid announcement. Probably not, but some Metal Gear fans think he may be.

Of course, if you know Kojima, this is probably nothing. It could be a tease, but it may not even be for Metal Gear. Maybe Kojima plans on using the song again in the next trailer of Death Stranding. Who knows. Metal Gear fans will take whatever they can get though.

Speaking of Death Stranding, Kojima did (actually) tease that a new trailer is coming soon for the PS4 exclusive. So, hopefully we will hear more about it soon, because at the moment of publishing, we still don’t know much about it, including when it will release.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. Is Kojima actually teasing something Metal Gear related or just playing with our hearts?

