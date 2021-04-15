Is a New Metal Gear Solid Announcement Being Teased?

✖

Is there a new announcement related to the Metal Gear Solid franchise coming up soon? That's the question that many fans have started asking after a series of strange posts have started to come about on social media. At this point in time, we're not certain if the posts in question are meant to be teasing something greater though or if they're just meant to be for fun.

Seen on Twitter recently, the official Metal Gear account began interacting with another account that goes by the alias Tom Olsen. The account ran under this moniker is meant to be one from the perspective of a character that works at the Big Shell, which is the primary location seen in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. This Tom Olsen account has strangely only been around since April of 2021 and all that it does is tweet out images from MGS2. What made many fans begin questioning whether or not something greater could be at hand was when the official Metal Gear account tweeted out a response.

Tom, we talked about this.

Please check your Codec each morning for meeting updates and evacuations in-case of PMC incursions. And we have visitors coming next week, so finish cleaning the vents and make sure the flags are all hung properly, but do not touch the C4 this time. https://t.co/u9C6yrONil — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@Metalgear) April 14, 2021

In a recent quote tweet, the Metal Gear Twitter page shared one of the posts from the Tom Olsen page saying that "visitors" of some sort are coming next week. Many fans of Metal Gear Solid took this as the potential tease that some sort of announcement could be coming in the next few days related to the franchise.

At this point in time, there's still quite a bit that we don't know about. What's perhaps most intriguing involves the Tom Olsen account itself. Based on the pattern from the account, it seems as though it could be a page that is run by those over at Konami. This is just my own hypothesis, but you usually don't see fan accounts posting vague tweets in the manner that this one has been. As such, I'm inclined to believe it's a sort of marketing tool that Konami could be using to lead up to a new Metal Gear Solid reveal of some sort. But that could very well be wrong.

If there is an announcement of any kind to be had though, it would seem that it may involve Metal Gear Solid 2 specifically. What that new reveal would result in remains to be seen, but we'll continue to follow this situation and let you know if there are any new developments.

So what do you think about this situation? Do you think we're due to hear something new about Metal Gear Solid soon? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.