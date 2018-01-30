Here’s What You’ll Need To Play Metal Gear Survive



Metal Gear Survive is Konami’s latest addition to the long-running Metal Gear franchise, and its release is just on the horizon. Survive is a step away from the stealth missions of the franchise (with isn’t too surprising, given that it’s the first full Metal Gear title without franchise creator Hideo Kojima behind its development), giving players a look at the world of the game through the lens of an action survival game.

The title will have both a single- and multi-player mode for players to explore, and so far, it’s received some fairly mixed reactions from others who have gotten their hands on it. Either way, the game is out at the end of next month, and if it goes well, it might provide the open door that the franchise needs to continue strong without Kojima at the helm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that in mind, PC gamers specifically might be wondering what they need to set up ahead of the game in order to play it at its optimal level (or any level, for some of us). Thankfully, the game’s official Steam page updated earlier today, giving players a look at what to expect from the game when it comes to functional capability.

The bare minimum requirements, as dictated by Konami, are:

OS: Windows 7×64, Windows 8×64, Windows 10×64 (64-bit OS Required)

Windows 7×64, Windows 8×64, Windows 10×64 (64-bit OS Required) Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or better; Quad-core or better

Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or better; Quad-core or better Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 (2GB) or better (DirectX 11 card Required)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 (2GB) or better (DirectX 11 card Required) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 20 GB available space

20 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

But if you’re looking to beef up your experience and play at the best possible resolution, Konami suggests:

OS: Windows 7×64, Windows 8×64, Windows 10×64 (64-bit OS Required)

Windows 7×64, Windows 8×64, Windows 10×64 (64-bit OS Required) Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 (3.60GHz) or better; Quad-core or better

Intel Core i7-4790 (3.60GHz) or better; Quad-core or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (DirectX 11 graphic card required)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (DirectX 11 graphic card required) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 20 GB available space

20 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card (Surround Sound 5.1)

Overall, the requirements are surprisingly pretty simple, so it looks like anyone with a fairly decent PC will be able to run this one.

Metal Gear Survive is set for release on February 20 in North America, and February 22 in Europe for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Source: Steam via PC Gamer