Metaphor: ReFantazio Gets First New Update in Months, Patch Notes Revealed

Atlus has released its first new update for its acclaimed RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio in months. In the wake of Metaphor launching this past October, a handful of initial patches for the game went live to resolve various problems that players were running into. Since that time, though, Atlus has greatly slowed down with its cadence for new updates. Now, only a couple of weeks into 2025, that has finally changed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, update version 1.11 for Metaphor: ReFantazio brings a couple of important changes to the game. Most notably, Atlus has added the option to swap party members and tweak formations in an added in-game menu. A new category function has also been added to make it easier to navigate the menus. Other than this, most of the other alterations with this Metaphor update are related to bugs found in the PC version of the title.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new Metaphor: ReFantazio update courtesy of Atlus attached below.

All platforms

You can now change your formation and swap party members on the main menu and EQUIP screen.

Added a category jump function to specific locations on the main menu and ITEM screen.

Fixed a bug that prevented progress from being made when performing certain operations on the main menu.

Other minor fixes.

Windows and Steam Versions