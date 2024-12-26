Metaphor: ReFantazio Director Hopes to Expand the Game Into a Series

Metaphor: ReFantazio was one of the biggest games of 2025, with more than 1 million in sales on its first day, and multiple award nominations and wins from various outlets. Sega and Atlus are undoubtedly happy with that start, and questions are starting to emerge about the future of Metaphor. In the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu Magazine (via Persona Central), Metaphor writer/director Katsura Hashino revealed some big ambitions. Hashino briefly touched on a potential sequel, saying that he would like to see Metaphor become a third series that stands alongside Shin Megami Tensei and Persona. However, readers should note that nothing has been set in stone, as of this writing.

That comment shouldn’t come as a major surprise to most Metaphor: ReFantazio fans; after all, Studio Zero was founded in the first place with the goal of creating a new RPG franchise. As such, it makes sense that Hashino wants to expand things beyond a single game. Since the game’s release in October, a number of players have shared their hopes for spin-offs that address specific plot strands. However, it’s also possible that we could see another Metaphor game based on an entirely different time period. In that same interview, Hashino mentioned the possibility of making a Metaphor game based on Japan’s Sengoku period, which was an era marked by civil war. That could be very interesting, but Hashino joked that the results could be too similar to the Basara manga/anime series. It’s possible the director could still find a unique angle, or that he might take things in an entirely different direction.

The universally positive reception Metaphor: ReFantazio received should give fans a better chance at seeing a sequel, and the awards buzz could lead to new players giving the game a chance. Over the last few years, the success of Persona has turned it into one of Sega’s “three pillars,” alongside Sonic the Hedgehog and Like a Dragon. Those franchises have helped fuel additional growth within the company, leading to reboots of several dormant franchises, including Shinobi, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Crazy Taxi, and Jet Set Radio. It seems entirely possible that Metaphor could easily become another of Sega’s major pillars within the next few years.

Given the massive success of Metaphor: ReFantazio, as well as Hashino’s interest in expanding the game into a fully-fledged franchise, a second game seems all but guaranteed. When that might happen is anyone’s guess, but fans will just have to be patient and see what the future might bring. Hopefully Sega and Atlus won’t keep fans waiting too long before revealing what the future holds!

