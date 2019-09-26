Two New Free Games Are Now Available on the Epic Games Store

The next free games from Epic Games Store have been announced, and it’s looking to be a good week. While nothing can really compare to the six Batman video games that were available over the past week, Everything and Metro 2033 Redux are particularly good grabs if you don’t already own them.

As is typical with these Epic Games Store giveaways, the main catch is that they are, of course, tied to an Epic Games Store account. There’s also only a week to pick them up for free, after which they will go back to actually costing money on the digital storefront. For now, however, they are available to anyone and everyone that’s interested. And if you don’t currently have a PC that can play them, it’s probably still worth grabbing in case that should change in the future.

Simulate reality and survive the apocalypse. @eeverythingg and #Metro2033 are now available for FREE on the Epic Games store! https://t.co/0s37DCt9gc pic.twitter.com/ZFfu0i3HWa — Epic Games store (@EpicGames) September 26, 2019

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes Everything:

“Everything is an epic, award-winning reality simulation game – where everything you see is a thing you can be, from animals to planets to galaxies and beyond. Travel between outer and inner space, and explore a vast, interconnected universe of things without enforced goals, scores, or tasks to complete. Everything is a procedural, AI-driven simulation of the systems of nature, seen from the points of view of everything in the Universe.”

How’s how the Epic Games Store describes Metro 2033 Redux:

“In 2013, the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all mankind and turning the earth’s surface into a poisonous wasteland. A handful of survivors took refuge in the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a new Dark Age.

“The year is 2033. An entire generation has been born and raised underground, and their besieged Metro Station Cities struggle for survival, both with each other and the mutant horrors that await outside.”

Everything and Metro 2033 Redux are now available for free on the Epic Games Store from now through October 3rd. The next free game was also revealed today: Minit will be free on Epic Games Store from October 3rd through October 10th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.