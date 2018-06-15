Metro Exodus Gets 18 Minutes of Gorey Gameplay Footage

Deep Silver’s Metro Exodus once again made a grand appearance during E3 2018, and the latest trailer just makes us want this survival horror game even more. Luckily, there was a lot of hands-on time of the game itself – including our own writer getting down on that Metro action.

For those wanting to see even more of what the dark and gritty game has to offer, we’ve got 18 glorious minutes of pure gameplay to feast our eyes upon before it eventually releases on February 22nd of next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more about the game itself:

A quarter-century after nuclear war devastated the earth, a few thousand survivors still cling to existence beneath the ruins of Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro.

They have struggled against the poisoned elements, fought mutated beasts and paranormal horrors, and suffered the flames of civil war.

But now, as Artyom, you must flee the Metro and lead a band of Spartan Rangers on an incredible, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in search of a new life in the East.

Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created.

Explore the Russian wilderness across vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.

Inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, Metro Exodus continues Artyom’s story in the greatest Metro adventure yet.

Embark on an incredible journey – board the Aurora, a heavily modified steam locomotive, and join a handful of survivors as they search for a new life in the East

Experience Sandbox Survival – a gripping story links together classic Metro gameplay with new huge, non-linear levels

A beautiful, hostile world – discover the post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness, brought to life with stunning day / night cycles and dynamic weather

Deadly combat and stealth – scavenge and craft in the field to customize your arsenal of hand-made weaponry, and engage human and mutant foes in thrilling tactical combat

Your choices determine your comrades’ fate – not all your companions will survive the journey; your decisions have consequence in a gripping storyline that offers massive re-playability