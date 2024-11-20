Metroid Prime 4 Fans Think an Announcement Is Happening Soon

It’s been a long wait for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, but the end of the road is starting to come into focus. Earlier this year, Nintendo confirmed that the game will be released in 2025. We haven’t gotten any information about the game since June, but fans are starting to suspect more information is coming soon. As noted by users on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, Nintendo’s official Metroid website has gotten an overhaul, adding information about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. There’s nothing new there that we haven’t known, but it could indicate that some kind of announcement is in the works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most logical possibility is that we could get an announcement at The Game Awards next month. Metroid Prime 4 was nominated for “Most Anticipated Game” and the show would seem like the perfect place to drop a new trailer, or even a release date. Nintendo has made announcements at The Game Awards in the past, including reveals for games like Bayonetta Origins and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. Basically, there is precedence, and an announcement would help Nintendo clear the deck for a big Switch 2 announcement in early 2025. For now though, fans should remember that this is all just speculation!

Samus Aran in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Metroid Prime 4 has had a rocky road to release. The game was first announced for Nintendo Switch during the console’s first year on the market, all the way back in 2017. As has been the case with a lot of Switch games, Nintendo avoided revealing the developer, only confirming that Retro Studios would not return for the fourth series entry. In 2019, Nintendo shocked fans when it announced that development on the game was completely starting over from scratch, with Retro now serving as the developer. In the five years since, Nintendo has offered periodic updates on Metroid Prime 4, as games like Metroid Dread and Metroid Prime Remastered helped fill the void. An actual trailer and gameplay were finally shown earlier this year.

2025 is going to be a very interesting year for Nintendo. We know that January and March will see the releases of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. We also know that, sometime between now and the end of March, Nintendo will officially unveil its new console. We don’t know when that system will actually be released, and many fans are wondering whether big 2025 games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends: Z-A will see simultaneous release on Switch as well as the new console. We know the “Switch 2” will be backwards compatible, but we don’t know if any games will be getting performance upgrades that take advantage of the new system’s abilities.

RELATED: Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Reveals First Preorder Bonus

Regardless of whether Nintendo makes a Metroid Prime 4 announcement next month, or a little bit later, we basically have to be getting information sometime soon. Hopefully after all this time the game will prove worth the wait!

Do you think we’ll get a Metroid Prime 4 announcement next month? Should the game be released on Switch and Switch 2? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!