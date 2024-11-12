Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Reveals First Preorder Bonus

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is set to be released on January 16th, making it the first Nintendo published game of 2025. With less than two months until the game’s release date, we’re starting to learn about the preorder incentives that will be available. The first of these is an extra that will be made available through physical GameStop locations. Those who preorder the game for in-store pick-up will receive a free pencil barrel featuring the DK logo. The design is meant to resemble barrels found in the game, making it a nice display piece for fans of the franchise.

An image of the DK pencil barrel can be found below. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD can be preordered from GameStop right here.

As its name implies, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is another remaster of an existing game. Donkey Kong Country Returns first released as a Wii game in 2010, and then again in 2013 on 3DS. The 3DS version offered some extras that were not present in the Wii game, including exclusive new levels and an easier difficulty option. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will feature those 3DS extras, but it will also have improvements that take advantage of the Switch hardware. This includes two-player co-op using the Joy-Con controllers.

The timing for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD coincides nicely with the opening of the Donkey Kong Country expansion at Super Nintendo World. That expansion will open at Universal Studios Japan next month, and at Orlando’s Epic Universe in 2025. The expansion draws a lot of inspiration from this game specifically, with the villainous Tiki Tak Tribe appearing as part of the park’s mine cart coaster. As such, the game should be the perfect option for Donkey Kong fans eager for something to play after a theme park visit.

The original version of Donkey Kong Country Returns was developed by Retro Studios, while the remaster is apparently being handled by Forever Entertainment SA. Following the game’s success, the developer created a sequel called Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. Since then, the Donkey Kong Country series has been basically dormant, with the character appearing largely in remasters like Mario vs. Donkey Kong, or in ensemble games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It feels like Nintendo is gearing the character up for something much bigger, and it will be interesting to see if we get something more substantial for the successor to Switch. A new console will be announced sometime before the end of March 2025, and will likely be released at some point next year. Hopefully Donkey Kong fans will have something big to celebrate, but a remaster of a well-regarded game doesn’t seem like a bad option in the meantime!

