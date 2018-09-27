Rumor: ‘Metroid Prime 4’ Gameplay Could Debut At The Game Awards

It's hard to believe that it's been well over a year since Nintendo confirmed that Metroid Prime 4 would be coming to the Switch. We really haven't seen anything from it since then, but that could change within a matter of months -- say, at the 2018 Game Awards.

Geoff Keighley, producer and host for the yearly show, recently snapped a picture on Twitter with some Nintendo folks, including president Reggie Fils-Aime. He noted in the tweet, "See you in December!", which indicates that, once again, Nintendo will be on hand to have a big reveal. And that could very well be Metroid Prime 4.

That's not confirmed, mind you, but there is one interesting piece of evidence in the Twitter photo, which you can see below.

See you in December! pic.twitter.com/i04WsNxpNm — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 27, 2018

If you look closely, Reggie is wearing some kind of Metroid shirt underneath his sport coat, with Samus' emblem being partially visible.

Of course, this could just be speculation. After all, if you worked for Nintendo, you'd probably be rocking some sweet Nintendo gear as well, wouldn't you? (Like, for instance, we would wear a Cappy hat around the office, and even the cafeteria.)

But a lot of fans have already begun buzzing that The Game Awards would be the place for a gameplay debut. And why not? We've seen big surprises before, like last year's reveal of Bayonetta 3, as well as the previous year, where we saw a lot more of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in action before its release, along with its March 3rd arrival date. So there's a good chance Nintendo could have something big in store for us.

And considering that Metroid Prime 4 could be, ahem, primed for a 2019 release (probably later in the year), it seems like the Game Awards would be the proper place to give it a big reveal. We'll just have to see what comes around when the show takes place on December 7. If you're not attending in person, don't worry. It will be streamed online.

Metroid Prime 4 doesn't have a release date, but it's expected next year for Nintendo Switch.