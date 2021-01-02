Metroid Prime 4 Release Date Is Very Far Away According to Amazon

✖

According to Amazon, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite exclusive Metroid Prime 4 isn't releasing anytime soon. More specifically, according to the massive international retailer, Metroid Prime 4 isn't releasing this year or next year, but on January 2, 2023. Of course, Amazon doesn't specify whether or not this is a placeholder date, but it's safe to assume it is for at least two reasons.

The first of these reasons is the fact that January 2, 2023 is a Monday. Games almost never release on Monday, and when they do, they are virtually never of the big and marquee variety. The second reason is there's no way Nintendo has internally dated a game for more than two years out and then spilled this information to Amazon.

That said, what's interesting is that January 2, 2023 is an incredibly random placeholder date, assuming that's what it is. The most common placeholder dates are June 30 and December 31, the halfway point in the year and the last day in the year.

What's also unclear is why Amazon is sending out updates to those that pre-ordered the game and why it changed the release date to January 2, 2023? The answer to the former may have something to do with the new year, but the latter is a bit inexplicable, which may suggest this is nothing more than a mistake.

Woohoo! Looks like Amazon just sent me an update for my Metroid Prime 4 pre-order I made on June 14, 2017. I know what I’ll be doing on Monday, January 2, 2023 😂 @Nintendeal pic.twitter.com/E1b01cOLqL — JP'S SWITCHMANIA (@JPSWITCHMANIA) January 1, 2021

