Nintendo Seemingly Hints at Release Date of Next Console After Switch

✖

The Nintendo Switch has been out for nearly four years, yet it's still in great demand, and right now, it shows no signs of slowing down. It's unlikely it will be able to beat out the Nintendo DS as Nintendo's best-selling piece of hardware, but it's on course to beat Nintendo Wii and maybe even the Game Boy, Nintendo's third and second best-selling consoles, respectively. The aforementioned DS sits at roughly 154 million units sold. Again, this is going to be tough to beat. However, the Wii and Game Boy are a much passable 101 million and 118 million.

As of November 2020, Nintendo has sold 68 million Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite units. In order to reach the aforementioned pieces of hardware, not only will it need a few more years on the market, but a few more years as the primary Nintendo console. That said, it sounds like it's going to get at least 3-5 more years as Nintendo's primary console, which means it should, as long current trends hold, be Nintendo's second best-selling console come the end of its life.

Speaking to Polygon, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser confirmed that the Nintendo Switch is at the "midpoint" of its lifecycle. In March, the Nintendo Switch will turn four years old, which means it's safe to assume it will be Nintendo's marquee console for another four years or so. Of course, a more powerful revision may be introduced at some point, but right now Nintendo is denying that a "Nintendo Switch Pro" is in the works.

If the Nintendo Switch is going to have roughly an 8-year lifecycle, that would mean the next console from Nintendo should be out around 2025. For now, this is just an assumption, but it's what Bowser suggests if he's saying the Switch is at its halfway point.

For now, this is all a bit speculative, but at the very least it provides us a rough roadmap of the future, and more or less confirms that we won't be seeing a brand new piece of substantial hardware from the company for at least several years.

If Nintendo provides any more information or clarification on Bowser's comment we will be sure to update the story. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, and more -- click here.