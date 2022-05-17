Mutant Year Zero Creators Reveal Miasma Chronicles

✖

The creators of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden have a new game on the way called Miasma Chronicles, developer The Bearded Ladies and publisher 505 Games revealed this week. The new game was features as part of the 505 Games Showcase announced for this week, the first one the publisher has held to reveal new games and news on some of its existing titles. Miasma Chronicles is currently slated to release at some point in 2023 and will be releasing for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Our first trailer for Miasma Chronicles can be seen below courtesy of 505 Games. It appears the game's announcement trailer went up a bit early over on the PlayStation channel given that the showcase was still ongoing.

The trailer is a cinematic one with no actual gameplay shown, but the site for the game that's gone up already shows a couple of screenshots from the game. It's played from a slanted top-down perspective not unlike one players might see in a Diablo game, and from the looks of what's shown there, it's got some unique, moody environments for players to explore.

"In the not-too-distant future. America has been torn apart by a savage force known only as the 'Miasma,'" a preview of the game shared by 505 Games said. "Meet Elvis, a young man brought to the mining town of Sedentary as a baby. Left by his mother in the care of a robotic older 'brother' and given a mysterious glove with which he can control the Miasma. Join the brothers on a quest across a post-apocalyptic wasteland to find the answers they crave. Answers which may change the course of human history forever."

Judging from the developer's sites and social pages, The Bearded Ladies has been hiring for a while now to bolster its team ahead of this new game's release. The developer's previous game, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, received generally favorable reviews currently sits at a "Mostly Positive" rating on Steam.

Miasma Chronicles will be out for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms in 2023.