Michael Pachter Believes That The PlayStation 5 Isn’t Too Far Off

It was just a few days ago that we wrote a speculative piece on the PlayStation 5, talking about the features that it needs to keep up with the likes of the Xbox One X. But some people didn't think it was that relevant, considering it's a "long ways" off. However, analyst Michael Pachter believes it's not as far off as you might think it is.

The analyst recently spoke to Gaming Bolt about what he thinks in terms of the PlayStation 5's release, and he feels that the system will see a release sometime between 2019 and 2020. And, furthermore, it'll have a rather beneficial feature that some players will definitely take notice of – backward compatibility.

Pachter also noted that the system will take full advantage of the 4K format in the native sense, considering that the PlayStation 4 Pro is already trying to take advantage of that feature with a number of games, even if it's not native in itself. He feels that "Sony is probably timing it better because they are going to bring out a 4K capable device when the 4K TV market reaches 50 percent in the USA and 35 percent in the rest of the world."

Now, take that guess with a grain of salt, as Sony is currently thriving in the success of PlayStation 4 console sales, with over 60 million units flying off the shelves. On top of that, don't be surprised if Sony takes the 4K approach with caution. After all, a few years back, the company hopped on the 3D bandwagon with a variety of television models, as well as game support for the PlayStation 3, and it didn't quite pan out as planned. Plus, 4K TV's aren't the norm – at least, not yet.

We'll see what the company has planned for the next couple of years, but, for now, the focus is front and center on the PlayStation 4 and its stellar line-up of games, including forthcoming titles like God of War and Insomniac Games' Spider-Man, amongst other potential hits. We'll see where the market takes us in the years ahead.