Microsoft Flight Simulator's First Free World Update Focuses on Japan

As part of its larger Tokyo Game Show 2020 announcements, Xbox today announced that Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studio will release a free "World Update" for the recently released Microsoft Flight Simulator focusing on Japan. World Update I: Japan, as it is referred to, is set to release on Tuesday, September 29th, and will add an upgraded digital elevation map for the whole country in addition to new photogrammetry for several Japanese cities, new local airports, and more.

"The Japan world update features an upgraded digital elevation map across the entire country, high-resolution 3D photogrammetry for six prominent Japanese cities (Sendai, Takamatsu, Tokushima, Tokyo, Utsunomiya and Yokohama), and six handcrafted local airports (Hachijojima, Kerama, Kushiro, Nagasaki, Shimojishima, and Suwanosejima)," Xbox says of the upcoming update. "Players will also be able to try their hand at executing a trio of exciting new Landing Challenges set at Japanese airports."

Curious about the Xbox news from #TGS2020? We revealed Microsoft Flight Simulator - World Update I: Japan, showcased Japanese culture through a Minecraft lens, and shared great next-gen content from our creator partners. Catch up here: https://t.co/rmtl3qwbmM — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) September 24, 2020

In addition to the release date and details, Xbox has shared a new 4K trailer and several gorgeous-looking screenshots over on Xbox Wire. You can check out a couple of the screenshots below:

(Photo: Xbox)

(Photo: Xbox)

As noted above, World Update I: Japan is set to release next week on Tuesday, September 29th. Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC via Windows 10 and Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular flight sim right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of the new Japan World Update so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases next week? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!