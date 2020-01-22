Microsoft’s Project xCloud Expands to Canada

Microsoft’s Project xCloud is quietly gaining momentum. After amassing a fairly impressive roster of more than 50 playable games available to players in the US, UK, and Korea, the game streaming service is set to expand into Canada starting January 29th! The news comes courtesy of Xbox’s Larry Hyrb, who shared the news on Twitter. Of course, the service remains in beta, so Xbox owners in Canada will have to register for eligibility, first. Still, the announcement shows that Microsoft‘s slow roll out for the program seems to be going fairly well for the company, and could be expanding even further in the very near future!

Just yesterday, Microsoft added three big options to the Project xCloud service, including Destiny 2, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection. While the service already had some major games available, these three games certainly bolstered an already impressive line-up.

Despite Microsoft’s slow and steady approach, it’s impossible not to see it as a potential Google Stadia-killer. While that particular console has had enough problems of its own without any help, it’s quite clear at this point that Microsoft’s slower approach seems to be working well for the company, while simultaneously striking a chord with fans. After nearly two decades in the video game industry, Microsoft has built-up a strong back catalog of games, and if they can continue to bring more to the table, it’s hard to see how Google will be able to compete.

The Project xCloud preview is coming to players in Canada starting January 29! Register today for the opportunity to stream more than 50 games, such as Gears 5, Superhot and Black Desert Online. See here for full details https://t.co/WKIxIRExcl pic.twitter.com/Smq4orgMlJ — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) January 22, 2020

Presumably, Project xCloud will have all the same requirements in Canada that it has in other territories, where the service is available by invitation only. Those interested in signing up for the beta can check out Microsoft’s list of requirements and register for eligibility. To be eligible, players must have an Android device version 6.0 or greater as well as Bluetooth version 4.0+. They also must have a Bluetooth compatible Xbox controller, 5GHz Wi-Fi or mobile data connection 10Mbps down and they must download the Xbox Game Streaming App.

Have you tried Project xCloud preview? Are you excited about the service coming to Canada?