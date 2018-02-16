Microsoft Reveals New Xbox One X and Xbox One S Bundles to Save Big

Microsoft has just revealed their latest promotion for the Xbox One brand and it’s the perfect chance to upgrade your current system. Whether you’re craving that chicken dinner with a sweet new Xbox One X PUBG bundle, or looking for something a little cheaper with a new Xbox One S deal, there’s a little something for everyone with the latest promotion.

Both the United States and Canada have a few exclusive deals starting today. Here’s what, and when, the new bundles are available:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the U.S. and Canada, there are great savings on Xbox One S bundles, including the new Xbox One S PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Bundle launching February 20 and available for pre-order today.

In Canada, starting today, February 15, through February 23, save $60 CAD on 1TB Xbox One S bundles

In the U.S., starting February 18 through March 3, save $50 USD on Xbox One S bundles

Also, back by popular demand, we’re bringing back the offer where every Xbox One X purchase will come with a digital copy of the Xbox console launch exclusive PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The promotion will be available in most Xbox One markets for a limited time – starting February 18 through March 4. Start and end dates will vary by market – in the U.S., the promotion runs from February 18 through February 24 – so you’ll want to check with your local retailer for more information including, Microsoft Store near you or online. Here’s a quick overview of where the promotion will be available:

Available in Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States and select Latin American countries starting February 18

Available in Australia, India, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore and select European, Middle Eastern and African countries starting February 20

With the growing current library and access to the backwards compatible stock bringing the 360 into this generation, there are over 1,300 games to boast on the latest system. There is also the subscription-based service available now through the Xbox Game Bass while also enjoying free games each month through the Xbox Live membership.

Interested in upgrading your set up with the latest bundles? You can check out the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Xbox One X bundle right here to start!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.