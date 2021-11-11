Microsoft Is Giving Away $100 to Some Xbox Users

Microsoft is giving away $100 via Microsoft Store gift cards. And while this may sound fake or like a scam, it’s not, that said, the odds don’t seem to be in anyone’s favor. Over on Twitter, Wario64 relays word that the Microsoft Store is sending emails to random users with free gift cards. In some cases, these gift cards are only $10. However, some are receiving gift cards for up to $100.

It’s unclear when the last time Microsoft sent out $100 Gift Cards for free, but for what it’s worth, we can’t remember the last time it’s happened, if it’s ever happened. Even in today’s inflated economy, $100 is still $100. With $100, Xbox users can get 10 months of Xbox Game Pass or Halo Infinite and a few indie games or five premium Fortnite skins. Put this last way, $100 doesn’t sound like much, but it is and this doesn’t happen often.

That said, there’s a good chance your email is empty or only occupied by a gift card-less promotional email, which many seem to be getting. Right now, it’s unclear how many gift card emails are being sent out, let alone ones with $100. Further, it’s unknown how it’s being decided who gets free money and who doesn’t. It’s presumably random, but for now, this is just an assumption.

Check your emails: Microsoft Store is sending emails to random users with up to $100 gift card. Subject title: "Here’s $100 to start your holiday shopping" pic.twitter.com/mHzICdKUJy — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 10, 2021

Microsoft hasn’t said anything about the giveaway beyond the contents of the email themselves, so it’s unclear why it’s sending out free gift cards, but the emails suggest it’s nothing more than a holiday gift.

As always, we will update the story when and if it evolves. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.