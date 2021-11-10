Xbox One and Xbox Series X Getting Another Console Exclusive in December

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting another console exclusive in December. Joining Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite this holiday season, will be a new game from publisher Thunderful Games and developer Image & Form Games, the latter best known for the SteamWorld franchise. More specifically, and on December 16, The Gunk will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. And naturally, it’s going to be a day one Xbox Game Pass game, meaning the day it releases it will be available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

When it releases, the game will cost $30. For now, it remains to be seen how much bang for your buck you will get with $30. And of course, it also remains to be seen how good the game will be. While the developer in question has a good track record, The Gunk is a new type of game for the team.

“From the creators of the SteamWorld franchise-the action series that tells the tales of steam-driven robot adventures and that has garnered more than 100 awards and nominations-comes a completely new game, The Gunk,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you’ll encounter terrifying enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel the mystery of a forgotten planet, while saving it in the process.”

