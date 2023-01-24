Marvel's Midnight Suns Reveals New Deadpool DLC Trailer

This week, Marvel's Midnight Suns players will get a chance to see Deadpool added to the game's roster. The Merc with a Mouth has seen a lot of hype over the last month or so, and Firaxis and 2K Games are continuing to do just that with the release of an all-new character spotlight trailer. While last week's video was fairly light on actual details, this character spotlight puts a big emphasis on the DLC's gameplay. Lasting more than six minutes, the video is fairly substantial, and might just sway any fans that have yet to commit to the season pass!

The new video can be found embedded below.

In the showcase, viewers can get a glimpse at Deadpool's kit, which consists of 10 cards, nine of which are modified if the character's "en fuego" meter is filled. The team at Firaxis also goes into detail about which of the game's existing characters will work best alongside Deadpool, and how to get the most out of the hero. It's an interesting glimpse at how Deadpool will play, and it should help players figure out their strategies ahead of the hero's release.

As previously revealed, Deadpool will be made available on January 26th. Thus far, four DLC heroes have been announced for the game, with Wade Wilson being the first out of the gate. Over the coming months, players can also expect to see Storm, Venom, and Morbius added, though no specific release dates been revealed for the rest of these characters just yet. In the video, narrator Christopher Odd revealed that fans can expect similar character spotlights for these DLC heroes. Until then, fans will just have to keep themselves busy with the new Deadpool DLC content!

Marvel's Midnight Suns is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are also in the works. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

