Mileena First Look Revealed in Mortal Kombat Movie Poster

The upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot movie has seriously kicked the promotional machine into gear this week with the release of several character posters in addition to the reveal that a full trailer will release tomorrow, February 18th. Because there are still several characters we have not seen the official reveal for as of yet, these new posters also mark the first look at Sisi Stringer's Mileena in the movie, and she looks like she means business.

Stringer's Mileena appears to take her weapons, general aesthetic, and even the facial abnormalities from the iconic character, but it's unclear what else might have made the jump to the big screen. The character Mileena, historically, has been something like a mutant hybrid based on Kitana, former princess and recent ruler of Outworld in Mortal Kombat canon. While Kitana herself has not officially been announced for the film, there remain rumors that she will make an appearance of some kind, and Mileena without Kitana would certainly make for a strange combination.

Sisi Stringer is Mileena. #MortalKombatMovie trailer Thursday at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/TMCNsdzsfg — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

In case you missed it, here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming late last year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

