Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Favorite Video Games

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has revealed some of her favorite video games. Millie Bobby Brown has been in the spotlight for quite some time now, largely taking the world by storm as one of the lead characters in Netflix's Stranger Things. The actress went on to prove she was incredibly capable outside of the Netflix series with films like Godzilla: King of the Monsters and other projects. She's quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, almost adopting the brand of a Tom Holland-type as a great and highly marketable actor within her own generation. She's only 18 and her career still has many places to go, but what does such a busy actress do in her downtime?

In an interview with Wired, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she is really into The Sims 4 and Fortnite. She loves to build homes and has a character who is a vet in the former and noted that she "bush camps" in the latter. She lets all of her foes die off before giving the controller to a better player who can snag the win for her. However, just because she dabbles in a few games doesn't mean she really thinks of herself as a gamer. The actress confessed that she doesn't really like video games despite her Sims obsession and stated that she isn't very good at them, which puts her off of them. Nevertheless, it shows that games can reach a wide audience, even for those who don't like them if they're accessible enough.

On the other hand, Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes co-star and Superman himself Henry Cavill is quite the opposite. Cavill is a massive nerd and plays a ton of video games and famously missed the call to confirm he landed the part of Superman because he was playing World of Warcraft. He's also big into The Witcher (duh) and Warhammer amongst many other titles.

Millie Bobby Brown is currently starring in Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix and will be in the next season of Stranger Things, whenever that releases.