Henry Cavill Upgrades His Gaming PC Following Recent Heat Wave

Superman actor Henry Cavill has revealed some new additions to his monster gaming PC to deal with the recent Heat Wave in the UK. Cavill is an avid gamer, which is part of the reason why he sought the role of Geralt in Netflix's The Witcher. The actor was a big fan of The Witcher 3 and although the show is more inspired by the books than the games, it still takes some cues from CD Projekt Red's adaptation of the story. Henry Cavill has shared a lot of stories regarding his love for gaming over the years, including how he missed the call from Zack Snyder about landing the part of Superman because he was playing World of Warcraft.

Following recent reports that Henry Cavill tested positive for COVID, resulting in the production for season 3 of The Witcher getting shut down, Cavill shared an Instagram post of him upgrading his PC. In 2020, Henry Cavill released a video of him building his PC and it sent the internet into a frenzy. Unfortunately, there is no video this time and it's just some pictures. Cavill stated that his PC's cooler gave out on him due to excessive transit and the recent heat wave, prompting him to replace it and upgrade his fans. The actor added a new NZXT Kraken series cooler and some Noctua fans which have a reputation for being near silent while running. The actor noted he has more fans on the way, but is seemingly already quite happy with the upgrades he's made.

The Witcher has seemingly resumed filming, which Netflix confirmed was briefly shut down for COVID reasons. The streamer nor Henry Cavill's reps ever confirmed whether it was Henry Cavill who tested positive, but nonetheless, it seems things are back to normal. Whether Cavill will even have much time to play his newly upgraded PC while slaying monsters on the set of The Witcher remains to be seen, but he'll surely make good use of it when he wraps.

