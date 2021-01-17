Minecraft Comes to Among Us in Viral Custom Map

✖

The Among Us Skeld map has been painstakingly rebuilt in Minecraft, and as you would expect, the 8th wonder of the world is attracting a lot of attention. Among Us is the most popular game in the world right now and Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time, so it's only right the two have finally come together. Unfortunately, it's not via an official Mojang and InnerSloth collaboration, but from a Minecraft player and builder by the name of Salestro.

Beyond the fact that it's Minecraft x Among Us, the map is also gaining a lot of attention because of its attention to detail. And while recreating the Skeld Map in Minecraft may seem easy enough to do, it's not. Further, it looks like it took quite a bit of time.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long it took Salestro to create the map, and unfortunately, there's no way to play actual Among Us with the map, but that doesn't negate how impressive it is.

(Photo: Planet Minecraft via Salestro)

(Photo: Planet Minecraft via Salestro)

As for an official collaboration, while it makes sense for the two video game superpowers to come together, Minecraft actually hasn't collaborated with many other IP, and so far, Among Us hasn't either. That said, given the staying power of Minecraft and given that Among Us is showing no signs of slowing down, there's a chance these two industry behemoths could come together. Until then, you're going to have to settle for what Salestro does next.

