Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Leak Reveals Popular Character Cut Before Release

A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leak has surfaced relaying word of a recently cut character that was in development for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game but was cut ahead of release. The leak comes from an anonymous user over on the Japanese forum, 5ch, which is usually not worth paying much attention to, however, the leaker accurately leaked both Hero and Steve before they were revealed as DLC characters.

According to the leaker, Chun-Li of Street Fighter fame was in development before the game's release in 2018, however, at some point, this work was scrapped and Sora, Bandai Namco, and Nintendo took the foundation of this work and turned it into Ken, who was introduced as a new character.

Right now, it's unclear why Chun-Li was scrapped and turned into Ken. The leaker doesn't say. Both are quite popular, but after Ryu, you could argue Chun-Li is the next most popular and recognizable Street Fighter character, which makes the axe of her even more confusing. That said, given that Ken is basically an echo fighter of Ryu means his implementation was likely far less work, and this could have played a major role in the decision.

Of course, everything above is assuming the leak in question is not just accurate, but wholly accurate. For now, take everything here with a grain of salt given that none of it is official.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo and co. haven't commented on this leak in any capacity, and it's unlikely this will change given Nintendo's strict "no comment" policy when it comes to leaks. However, if it does comment, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, no matter what is said.

