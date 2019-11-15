Minecraft Dungeons Release Window Announced

Today, Mojang and Microsoft announced that Minecraft Dungeons will hit PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC April 2020. When in April, wasn’t revealed, but we should be hearing a precise release date soon. What the pair did reveal was a brand-new trailer that you can check out at the top of the article. They also revealed the game will only cost $20, or $30 if you cop a “Hero Edition” retail copy.

“Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe,” reads an official snippet of the game. “Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels – all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager! Discover a trove of powerful new weapons and items that will help you defeat ruthless swarms of new-and-nasty mobs. Fight or flee through canyons, swamps and – of course – mines! Any adventurer brave or foolish enough to explore this blocky and beautiful world will need to come prepared. So quickly, gear up!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Minecraft Dungeons will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC when it releases. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Dungeon Creeper! Battle new-and-nasty mobs in this all-new action-adventure, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers.

Multiplayer! Up to four players can team up and fight together in co-op mode.

Power Up! Unlock dozens of unique items and weapon enchantments for devastating special attacks.

Options! Personalize your character, then fight up-close and personal with melee swings, hang back with ranged attacks, or tank your way through swarms of mobs, shielded by heavy armour!

Epicness! Explore treasure-stuffed levels in a quest to take down the evil Arch-Illager!

Mojang! The first stand-alone game developed by Mojang and set in the Minecraft universe since… well, Minecraft!

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be picking this one up when it releases?