Minecraft Dungeons Is Now Available, and Players Are Loving It

Minecraft Dungeons is finally here! The spinoff title differs from Minecraft proper in that it is a multiplayer action-adventure dungeon crawler whereas the original game is more about building stuff with a bunch of extras added on. As of today, Minecraft Dungeons is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and -- thanks to being a first-party title -- Xbox Game Pass. Many folks have already put time into the title, and are seemingly enjoying themselves.

In general, ComicBook.com's Tanner Dedmon also had a good time with the video game thus far. Even so, he recommends playing with others rather than on your own, as that is where Minecraft Dungeons truly shines. "Minecraft Dungeons has always been heavily geared towards multiplayer from the beginning," he states in our impressions of the title, "so it makes sense that this seems like the best way to play even if it’s a bummer for those who prefer to go at it by themselves."

As previously noted, Minecraft Dungeons is now available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass. The base game itself clocks in at $19.99, and the Hero Edition -- which includes some extra goodies and access to the first two DLC packs when they release -- goes for $29.99. Folks that don't want to invest in the Hero Edition from the jump can instead buy the Hero Pass at a later date for $9.99 to receive said extras and DLC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new video game from developer Mojang Studios right here.

