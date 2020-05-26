Minecraft Dungeons Is Now Available, and Players Are Loving It
Minecraft Dungeons is finally here! The spinoff title differs from Minecraft proper in that it is a multiplayer action-adventure dungeon crawler whereas the original game is more about building stuff with a bunch of extras added on. As of today, Minecraft Dungeons is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and -- thanks to being a first-party title -- Xbox Game Pass. Many folks have already put time into the title, and are seemingly enjoying themselves.
In general, ComicBook.com's Tanner Dedmon also had a good time with the video game thus far. Even so, he recommends playing with others rather than on your own, as that is where Minecraft Dungeons truly shines. "Minecraft Dungeons has always been heavily geared towards multiplayer from the beginning," he states in our impressions of the title, "so it makes sense that this seems like the best way to play even if it’s a bummer for those who prefer to go at it by themselves."
As previously noted, Minecraft Dungeons is now available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass. The base game itself clocks in at $19.99, and the Hero Edition -- which includes some extra goodies and access to the first two DLC packs when they release -- goes for $29.99. Folks that don't want to invest in the Hero Edition from the jump can instead buy the Hero Pass at a later date for $9.99 to receive said extras and DLC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new video game from developer Mojang Studios right here.
Have you had a chance to play Minecraft Dungeons yet? Or are you excited to check it out? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming! And keep reading to see what folks are saying online about the latest and greatest Minecraft spinoff title.
It's charming!
#MinecraftDungeons is so charming and fun that after an hour on #XboxGamePass, I decided to get it on #NintendoSwitch aswell considering it’s only £16.74 which is a fantastic price. I’m super glad that Mojang Studios are making new side games in the Minecraft series. pic.twitter.com/ZcWIKANAP3— KSmarties (@KSmarties) May 26, 2020
...and kind of like Diablo?
After playing Minecraft Dungeons for a couple of hours, gives me BIG Diablo 3, but for kids vibes #MinecraftDungeons pic.twitter.com/hqmmcyoBah— Butcher of Blaviken (@JessieAzz) May 26, 2020
It looks good!
Minecraft dungeons looking good so far 👍👍#MinecraftDungeons pic.twitter.com/gVPO0RGCU1— scottxxv (@scottxxv1) May 26, 2020
But seriously though, major Diablo vibes
Played a couple levels of #MinecraftDungeons and it's the real deal. Very fun game, with loads of loot. It's Minecraft, but also Diablo. Can't go wrong with that combo!— WesleyShark - //OFFLINE// (@wesley_shark) May 26, 2020
And the characters are lovely
I'm pretty stoked that one of the characters in Minecraft Dungeons sort of looks like my blue haired MC avatar #MinecraftDungeons— Lapis_Lauri (@Lapis_Lauri) May 26, 2020
...except for the Creepers
Creeper! Aw MAAAAAAN! #Minecraft #MinecraftDungeons #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/FBYmRDR7Fz— - ̗̀ Tuddy ̖́- (@tudsworthington) May 26, 2020
Even DrLupo is a fan!
yo, Minecraft Dungeons is really fun pic.twitter.com/gyMNRUnMB0— DrLupo (@DrLupo) May 24, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.