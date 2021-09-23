A Minecraft Fan Is Building the Entire Star Wars Galaxy

Minecraft fans have come up with some incredible designs over the years, and many have used the game’s tools to pay homage to their other passions. Reddit poster Vistachess seems to be a pretty massive fan of the Star Wars franchise, as they’ve been working on building the entire galaxy as part of an open world adventure map! So far, they’ve managed to recreate two planets: Tatooine, and Coruscant. The maps are nothing short of incredible, featuring a number of amazing touches. Fans of the franchise will definitely want to check these out, because the attention to detail is impressive… most impressive!

A video showcasing the creation of these planets can be found embedded below, and readers can find more images of the designs in the original Reddit post right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both planets feature several locations faithfully recreated from the films that inspired them. Tatooine has iconic locations like the Lars Homesteam, Jabba’s Palace, and the Great Pit of Carkoon (complete with Sarlacc), while Coruscant has Dex’s Diner, the Senate Building, and more. Apparently, these two planets took a year to create in the game, and it’s clear that time was put to good use.

Unsurprisingly, Vistachess’ project has already led to a lot of interest from Star Wars fans! Their initial post on Reddit has gotten tons of awards from their fellow posters, with many excited to see the final results. Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on which planets might be next in line for this treatment, but there are a number of great candidates spanning the world of Star Wars. Whatever Vistachess decides to do next, it’s a safe bet that fans will be more than eager to see what they have in store.

Minecraft is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of these Star Wars planetes recreated in Minecraft? Which planet would you like to see Vistachess recreate next?

