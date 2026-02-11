Beloved 2000s Cartoon Returns With First New Video Game in 9 Years

The 2000s brought us some truly excellent cartoons, including The Fairly OddParents and Avatar: The Last Airbender. But one show that doesn’t quite get as much credit for shaping many of our childhoods is Winx Club. The show began as a Rainbow production when it first aired in 2004, but later got looped into the Nick Toons umbrella. It has a classic magical girl premise, where its main characters turn into fairy warriors. And like so much else from the 2000s, Winx Club is making a comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last year, a new Winx Club reboot made its debut. The new cartoon, Winx Club: The Magic is Back, began airing late last year. And it isn’t the only thing that’s bringing Winx Club‘s take on magical girls back to the forefront. The beloved fairy cartoon is also getting its first new video game spin-off in almost 10 years. Borrowing the same name as the rebooted cartoon, the video game Winx Club: The Magic is Back was first announced in late 2025. Now, we finally have a release date for this magical new entry in the Winx video game universe.

Image courtesy of Rainbow and Maximum Entertainment

Winx Club: The Magic is Back will launch on PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on April 30th of this year. As its name suggests, the game is inspired by the recent reboot, which began airing late last year. Even so, it’s exciting for fans of the original series to see the games making a comeback in 2026. During the height of Winx Club‘s popularity in the 2000s, we saw several video game spin-offs. The last installment in the Winx gaming universe was 2017’s Winx Club: Alfea Butterflix Adventures, which was an Xbox exclusive. Prior games also tended to have a single platform focus, so a multiplatform launch will be a nice change.

Developer Maximum Entertainment promises that players will “experience the magic like never before” in this latest video game adaptation of the beloved magical girl cartoon. To get a sense of what you’ll experience when Winx Club: The Magic is Back arrives later this year, you can check out the game’s reveal trailer below:

Play video

All six members of the Winx Club will be available as playable character options in the upcoming game. You’ll be able to switch between them as you explore the Winx Universe, using their unique magical abilities to solve puzzles and defeat magical monsters. The Magic is Back will bring several core locations from the series to life, including The Enhanced Forest, Alfea College, and more.

Winx Club: The Magic is Back will support both solo and multiplayer, with the option to enjoy couch co-op with a friend as you face off against the evil Trix. Rated E for Everyone, the game should be a solid fit for longtime and new Winx Club fans alike.

Winx Club: The Magic is Back launches on April 30th for PC via Steam, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. You can wishlist the game now on Steam and via the PlayStation store to get notified when it’s available for purchase.

Are you excited to see a new Winx Club game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!