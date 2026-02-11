Turok and Turok 2 Are on Sale Ahead of Turok: Origins’ Fall 2026 Release

The dinosaur-hunting franchise that defined a generation of FPS gaming is making a massive comeback this year, and it’s starting with some deals that longtime fans and curious newcomers alike will want to sink their teeth into. With Turok: Origins officially slated for Fall 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2, excitement for the franchise is reaching fever pitch once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Turok: Origins promises to evolve the series with a blend of first- and third-person sci-fi action shooting that features cooperative play, the franchise’s signature dinosaurs, threatening alien adversaries, and an innovative DNA extraction system for powering up your character’s abilities. It’s ambitious, but fans won’t need to wait until 2026 to get their dinosaur-hunting fix.

Right now, Fanatical is offering significant discounts on both Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, bringing each title down to $14.69, which is 27% off their regular prices. This limited-time deal is perfectly timed for both veterans looking to revisit The Lost Land and newcomers wanting to understand what all the prehistoric fuss is about before Origins arrives.

Turok – $14.69 (27% Off)

“Turok is back and no dinosaur is safe!” That’s the rallying cry behind this modern restored edition of the 1997 classic, now available at a price that won’t make your wallet extinct. Normally retailing at $19.99, this remastered version brings the N64 era dinosaur-hunting experience into the modern age with significant technical improvements.

This restoration preserves the original Turok while enhancing the experience with a completely new visual engine that supports high-resolution displays and widescreen formats. The dynamic lighting system transforms the game’s atmosphere, while enhanced water effects make The Lost Land’s environments feel more alive than ever.

And, of course, the arsenal is still one of gaming’s most memorable, featuring 14 distinct high-tech weapons including the legendary Atomic Fusion Cannon, a weapon that still delivers satisfaction nearly three decades later. The massive 3D environments still require the same platforming prowess, exploration instincts, and key-hunting determination that made the original both challenging and rewarding.

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil – $14.69 (27% Off)

Not to be outdone by its predecessor, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil is also available at the same $14.69 price point (down from $19.99), offering an even more ambitious dinosaur-hunting adventure with remastered visuals and enhanced features that make this sequel shine on today’s hardware.

Where the first game established the formula, Turok 2 expanded it in every direction. The game throws 35 different enemy types at players, including intelligent adversaries that attack in coordinated groups, which was a feature that was well ahead of its time. Six massive quest levels, including the memorable Port of Adia and the atmospheric Death Marshes, provide significantly more gameplay variety than the original.

The weapon selection expands to over 20 options, headlined by the fan-favorite Cerebral Bore… perhaps one of the most uniquely gruesome weapons in FPS history. The multiplayer suite has also been enhanced with new modes like “Last Turok Standing,” giving the game added replay value beyond its substantial campaign.

Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Jump In

With Turok: Origins targeting a Fall 2026 release across all major platforms, there’s never been a better moment to acquaint (or reacquaint) yourself with the series’ roots. Origins is clearly building upon the foundation these classics established while introducing elements like cooperative play, a DNA extraction system for upgrading abilities, and an expanded combat system that blends prehistoric creatures with alien threats. Don’t believe us? Just check out the first look at the game’s dino’s coming in the form of Funko’s Turok: Origins line up.

These classic titles show exactly where the dinosaur-hunting legacy began, giving fans and newcomers context for how far the series has come when Origins eventually launches. The Lost Land has always been a unique setting in gaming… a place where ancient dinosaurs and futuristic technology collide in unexpected (and catastrophic?) ways. Jurassic Park, eat your heart out.

Familiarizing yourself with this world and its history will undoubtedly enhance the experience when Origins finally drops later this year.