Minecraft Reveals "Last Call" to Migrate Old Accounts

Minecraft players that are still using a Mojang account are being given a last call to migrate over to a Microsoft account. According to the game's official website, millions of players have already done just that, but for those still holding out, the window will close within the next few months. Players that migrate their account will get access to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition for Windows for free, as well as several other benefits including free in-game cape. However, it seems that those who fail to do so by the cut-off date will no longer have access to the game.

"Starting September 19, 2023, at 11:00 am EST/17:00 pm CEST, unmigrated Mojang accounts will not be able to sign in to Minecraft.net or the Minecraft Launcher to migrate," Mojang revealed in a new blog post. "We're doing this to ensure that everyone is playing using accounts with improved security and player safety. In addition, starting September 5, 2023 – two weeks prior to the end of the migration – support will no longer be able to assist in any MSA migration-related tickets."

Mojang reiterated that migrating data is a fairly quick process, only taking a few minutes to complete. Players will retain all of their current data as a result, including "username, progress, creations, and skins." With more than four months warning, hopefully all current players will be able to make the change over, so they can keep all of the content that they've worked hard on over the years. Minecraft has an incredibly passionate community, and it would be a shame for players to lose the content that they've worked so hard on over all these years.

The migration of accounts began in 2021, so players have had a long time to make the change over. Following news of the "last call" on Twitter, some Minecraft players actually expressed surprise that the cut-off date had yet to take place! Hopefully there aren't too many players that still have Mojang accounts, and they'll notice the warning in time to make a change.

