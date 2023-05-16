Minecraft Server Mineplex Shutting Down

Mineplex was founded in early 2013 by Gregory Bylos and Spujell as a server that provided countless minigames and modded maps for Minecraft players to jump into. The server was one of the longest-running ones in the Minecraft community, but the news came down today that it will be shutting down permanently. Fans were originally concerned because the servers and website went down a few days ago without warning, but today it was confirmed in the official Discord that this move will be permanent and Mineplex will no longer be available in its official form.

The official announcement was first shared by Dexerto and seems to suggest that this shutdown came as a surprise to the team as well as the players. While no official reason is given for the server's closing, the language used indicates that the owner of the server has decided to shut it down in spite of the developers wanting to continue work. Again, this is us reading into the statement a bit, so take that with a grain of salt until we hear something official. The update does say that the Discord is staying around for now as something of a "memorial" for the game, but that could be temporary.

Popular Minecraft server Mineplex is shutting down pic.twitter.com/tIY8TgGSTO — Dexerto Gaming (@DexertoGaming) May 16, 2023

Mineplex first became known to many players after YouTuber CaptainSparklez joined the server's leadership team and started to post videos showcasing the server. Sparklez hadn't been working with the server for several years, but that combination did seem to be very helpful for both parties while it was active. Mineplex also partnered with the NBA's Dallas Mavericks to create a minigame on the server. Around that same time, the server got into the Guinness World Record book for having the most concurrent players at once with 34,434 players, though that record was later broken by Hypixel.

That said, the server started to lose momentum on both the Java and Bedrock Editions of Minecraft. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what happened until we get more official information, but Hypixel's continued popularity is proof that servers can still work wonders. We might see Mineplex come back at some point in another form, but for now, it's the end of an era in Minecraft.