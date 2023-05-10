New Minecraft Sonic the Hedgehog Content Seemingly Leaked

Minecraft fans already have a pretty good amount of Sonic the Hedgehog related content to enjoy, but it seems that more could be on the way. A possible leaked image of a new Sonic texture pack was shared by @TailsChannel, featuring several new designs inspired by the Sega series. These include some new Chao designs, multiple Badniks, animal friends, and what appears to be a farmer version of Sonic, or perhaps a totally new character. As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement from Sega or Mojang!

The leaked image can be found in the Tweet from @TailsChannel embedded below.

Rumour: #Sonic may be getting a new DLC package in #Minecraft, according to this image circulated on social media.



It was alleged that the image leaked from the API of Minecraft's Marketplace catalogue, though it has yet to be officially corroborated.#SonicNews pic.twitter.com/Lwbhulu57f — Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) May 9, 2023

Minecraft DLC based on Sonic the Hedgehog has been available for nearly two years now. The DLC includes a number of classic Sonic characters, including Shadow, Amy, Tails, and more. There are also stages inspired by Sonic, and music spanning the series. An update for the DLC was released last year, adding content inspired by the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. The update was released free for those that owned the DLC already, but all of the content currently costs 1,340 MineCoins for those that don't have it.

If that texture pack does prove to be the real deal, it seems like a safe bet we'll see it released next month. June 23rd, 1991 is the date that the original Sonic the Hedgehog released on Genesis, which Sega treats as the character's official birthday, and there are usually announcements and new games released around that time; in fact, the original Minecraft Sonic DLC released on June 22nd, 2021. Given that day is just a little over a month away, the timing would seem to line up pretty well. Sega is already planning to release Sonic Origins Plus on Sonic's birthday, so fans already have quite a bit to be excited about this year. Perhaps this Minecraft texture pack will prove to be a little extra icing on that birthday cake!

Do you think this texture pack will release in June? Would you like to see more Sonic content in Minecraft? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!