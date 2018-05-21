Minecraft Player Creates Hilarious Fish Cannon Trap

Minecraft’s Update Aquatic introduced yet another way to protect players’ property with a trap that shoots out fish at startling speeds.

The new fish cannon trap that’s been pioneered with the first phase of the Update Aquatic comes from a Redditor by the name of minecraft_bum. The user’s name might be fitting for the Minecraft reference, but the player’s certainly no bum when it comes to keeping valuables safe from those who might make plans to swipe the goods.

Posting a video on Reddit, the user showed a small wooden structure that looks innocent enough from the outside. It’s got a chest that’s covered by a block above it, so you’d naturally have to destroy something if you want to get to the chest’s contents. The player shows exactly what would happen if you did that by breaking the block directly above the chest and unleashing a torrent of deadly Pufferfish that make quick work of any would-be burglar.

Most creations are pretty predictable in terms of what they’ll do such as TNT death traps, but the Pufferfish assault is pretty laughable with how sudden it happens. It also helps that Pufferfish and the rest of the aquatic additions are still quite fresh as well.

You might be thinking that it wouldn’t be too hard to get out of the way – after all, it would only take a simple sidestep to get out of the makeshift Pufferfish Cannon’s trajectory. The player appears to have gone through several iterations of this trap though to make sure it’s foolproof since they replied to one Redditor who suggested the sidestep maneuver and said that the Pufferfish get everywhere once they’re released. They even reached the new spawn location, so the Pufferfish Cannon appears to be quite effective.

If you’re wondering how you can make your own defensive structure, the question was inevitably asked. Minecraft_bum shared the steps for recreating the Pufferfish Cannon trap that involves Redstone, a Dispenser, and a ton of Pufferfish.

Surprisingly enough, this isn’t the only method that players have found that involves using Pufferfish to their benefit. Not long ago, another Minecraft player found that the Pufferfish will also damage hostile mobs as well as other players. This means that if you’re looking to keep your buildings safe from the Skeletons, Zombies, and other denizens of the night, you can create a menacing moat filled with Pufferfish.

The first phase of Update Aquatic is still new with more content on the way in the future, so we’ll hope to soon see more inventive traps of the same quality as the Pufferfish Cannon.