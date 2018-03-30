Minecraft Responds to Super Duper Graphics Release Date Leak

The Minecraft Super Duper Graphics Pack has been something active players have been looking forward to for awhile now. We previously reported an Amazon listing that seemed to have revealed the release date ahead of schedule, alleging a May launch period. Don’t get too excited, however, because it seems we have a little bit more of a wait ahead of us.

A representative from Microsoft reached out to WWG with the confirmation that the leak is false. “With Super Duper, we’re building a new engine for a procedurally-generated game,” they said “which is no light task. We’re taking our time to make sure it’s a great experience when it comes out, and will have more to share on it this year.”

The date originally placed was May 1st, which many were quick to point out seemed more like a placeholder than anything. A few sources came forward on Reddit to “confirm” the release date, but we’ve got the info straight from the source. Sorry, Minecraft fans! We’re not quite there yet.

“Experience Minecraft in a whole new way with the Super Duper Graphics Pack!” the description of the product reads on Amazon. “The Super Duper Graphics Pack brings Minecraft to life like you’ve never seen before. Incredibly realistic lighting, streaming sun beams, thick fog, swaying grass, and clear, serene lakes that playfully reflect your creations back at you – breathe new life into your worlds!”

The anticipated Super Duper Graphics Pack was initially supposed to hit last year, but as previously mentioned – there’s a lot of work that goes into this overhaul. The last update we had before now took place during the Minecon Earth Event, which was promptly followed by a blog post with a little elaboration:

“We also want to update you on the Super Duper Graphics Pack. While originally set for release this year, there’s a lot of work to be done still and we’re not going to be ready to launch it in 2017,” said the blog post. “We’ll be releasing Super Duper next year, and we’ll have more information for you here on Minecraft.net soon.”

PC players have already experienced this graphics boost on their platform, but Xbox One owners are still waiting. Hopefully we’ll get a little more concrete information soon, as well clarification as to whether or not the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch consoles are also slated for this upgrade.