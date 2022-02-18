Minecraft Tests “A Very Scary” Update

Mojang announced back in October that it had a new update on the way called “The Wild,” an update which was said to include a new biome, more mobs, and other features to look forward to. Fast-forward a few months, and many of those features talked about previously are now available for players to test in the game’s latest Snapshot that released this week. It’s available now for those who want to see what The Wild has to offer.

In the notes for this update, Mojang calls it “A very scary snapshot.” While close calls and surprise enemies are about as scary as Minecraft gets, this update does add some darker and more ominous critters and blocks such as the Warden and skull shriekers. A new effect found in the Deep Dark biome called “Darkness” makes things even eerier if you’re afflicted with it.

The full notes for the latest update can be found below. It’s available now for testing, but the update hasn’t been released on live servers just yet.

Changelog

Added Deep Dark biome to the Overworld

Added Ancient City structures to the Deep Dark

Added Darkness mob effect

Added Sculk, Sculk Veins, Sculk Catalyst and Sculk Shrieker blocks

Re-added Sculk Sensor to the Creative Mode menu

Sculk Sensors now always activate when stepped on, even when sneaking

Sculk Sensors can now only be obtained with Silk Touch, otherwise they drop XP

Added the Swift Sneak enchantment

Added Warden mob

Ancient City

Wander the halls of these long-abandoned structures in the Deep Dark depths to uncover some relics long forgotten.

Ancient City structures spawn in the Deep Dark biome

In chests, guarded by sculk sensors and shriekers, you can find the new Swift Sneaking enchantment

You can also find a new mysterious block called Reinforced Deepslate here, which cannot be obtained in Survival

Mobs cannot spawn in Ancient Cities

Known Issues

Ancient City structures extend far beyond the Deep Dark biome, even though they start there

Aquifers can sometimes intersect with Ancient City structures and submerge/destroy big chunks of the structure

Darkness

A new mob effect unique to the Warden and Sculk Shrieker, which will afflict you with it when nearby.

Lowers the gamma down at an equivalent of “Moody” while having this effect.

In periodic pulses, will lower the overall brightness of the world so that the darkness creeps up against light sources.

When the Warden is around, torches will be more important than ever!

A new Accessibility slider has been added in your Options menu called “Darkness Effect”

Controls how dark the Darkness effect gets when a Warden or Sculk Shrieker gives it to you, but will not affect the fog distance

Deep Dark

Dig into the depths far underground to uncover the darkest biome in Minecraft – the Deep Dark.

Dimly lit and eerie, the Deep Dark is sure to strike fear into the hearts of even the most brave player

The floor of the Deep Dark is covered in sculk

The only mob that calls the Deep Dark home is the Warden

Sculk

The rattling tendrils of the Sculk Sensors had to come from somewhere, right? Introducing Sculk, a new family of blocks that dwells in the Deep Dark.

Added Sculk block

When Wool blocks are placed on a Sculk block, it will let nearby Sculk Sensors know, preventing that vibration from being occluded

Added Sculk Vein block

These veins are found on the edge of Sculk patches

Similar to Glow Lichen, they can be placed in any orientation

Sculk Vein can be waterlogged

Added Sculk Shrieker block

Notable for its boney appendages, this block responds to Sculk Sensors detecting vibrations by sending out a warning call to distant Wardens.

Watch out when stepping on them, as they will feel that too and send out a call!

Initially it may take some time for a Warden to arrive, but you’ll hear it responding in the distance…

Once it’s close enough, a call from the Sculk Shrieker will summon the Warden nearby – be prepared!

Sculk Shriekers can be found generating in the Deep Dark or growing from Sculk Catalysts.

Added Sculk Catalyst block

A mysteriously soul-emitting block that blooms when mobs die within an 8 block radius

Mobs that perish in the presence of the catalyst will not drop their experience

Instead, a bubbling charge will be created at the place the mob perished

This charge from mobs will spread through Sculk Veins and Sculk blocks in random directions until they find a valid substrate they can convert into Sculk

The value of the charge is directly proportional to the amount of XP the perished mob would have dropped, and each time a block is converted into Sculk it will remove 1 value from that charge

This charge in the Sculk blocks and Sculk Veins will eventually decay, but it will decay much, much slower in the close vicinity of the Sculk Catalyst, and much faster away from its host

If the charge decays 4 blocks away from the catalyst, it has a chance of growing a Sculk Sensor or a Sculk Shrieker

Charges and their values also merge when they move to the same position

All Sculk family blocks require Silk Touch to acquire. Otherwise, they drop experience when mined

The efficient tool for all Sculk family blocks is the Hoe

Made Sculk Sensor available in creative mode

Swift Sneak

Imbue your boots with this shiny new enchantment to move as fast while crouching as you would normally walk!

This enchantment can be found exclusively in chests in Ancient Cities, and has 3 levels

When applied, it will increase your movement speed while crouching

Can only be applied to boots, and cannot be combined with Soul Speed, Frost Walker, or Depth Strider

Warden