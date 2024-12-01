New Minecraft Update Basically Turns It Into a Survivor-Horror Game

A new game drop is coming to Minecraft this month, and it should hold a lot of appeal for horror fans. The new drop is called The Garden Awakens, and it will bring with it a new biome to explore known as the Pale Garden. The Pale Garden is unique in that players won’t have to worry about Mobs spawning during the daytime. Instead, a new Mob type will spawn at night, known as the Creaking. The Creaking Mob is significantly different from other Mob types, and players are going to have to adjust their strategies if they want to survive.

The Creaking sound a little like the Boos from the Super Mario series. The mob will stop in its tracks when the player is facing them, but if you look away, the Mob will chase you down, and they can be pretty fast. What makes the Creaking even more of a threat is that players will not be able to directly attack them. There are lots of ways to take down Mobs like Creepers, Piglins, and Zombies, but the same cannot be said for the Creaking. To stop these terrifying new foes, players will have to find the heart associated with the Creaking. Thankfully, they’ll be able to do so by striking the enemy. That will spray particles that point players in the right direction.

While the Creaking sounds like a frightening new Mob type, players will be rewarded for spending time in the Pale Garden. There are lots of things that can be discovered and used for creating new builds, including Pale Oak Logs, Pale Hanging Moss, and Pale Moss Carpets. In anticipation of the new update, Mojang has released a new video outlining what to expect from The Garden Awakens game drop, and how these new additions will work in the game. The video can be found below.

As we can see from the video, the Pale Garden location is meant to have a look and feel like a dying forest. As players approach, the music will drop away, adding an extra bit of spookiness. Players will discover a new flower type in the Pale Garden known as Eyeblossoms, which open at night to reveal an orange eye. Those orange eyes are similar to the ones on the Creaking themselves, so it might not be easy to tell which one is which from far away.

So far, The Garden Awakens looks like a compelling new update. Thankfully, Minecraft fans won’t have to wait too long to try it for themselves, as it will be arriving on December 3rd. It will be available that day on all platforms, which should be good news for players regardless of whether they play on PC or a specific console.

