Minecraft Releases Moana 2 DLC

Moana 2 is heading to theaters later this month, but Minecraft fans can start the celebrations a little early. The game has new DLC based on both the original movie, as well as its upcoming sequel. Some of the most familiar characters from the film will appear as part of the DLC expansion, and players will revisit iconic locations like Te Fiti and Lalotai. Players will also be able to customize their own canoe in order to explore Moana’s world. The DLC is available right now on the game’s various platforms, and can be purchased for 1,510 MineCoins.

A trailer for the Moana 2 Minecraft DLC can be found below. Readers interested in downloading the DLC can do so right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As can be seen from the trailer, the Moana 2 DLC will have some familiar foes from the first film. In the original Moana, the film’s protagonists had to deal with the Kakamora, and the “murderous little pirates” will make their return in the Minecraft DLC. In the trailer, we can see their floating vessel will be making an appearance, and it seems players will be able to come aboard and take the fight to them. Tamatoa will be appearing as well, and it looks like he’ll be an intimidating enemy. In the trailer, players can be seen fighting the giant crab, just as Maui appears to lend a hand in his hawk form. The DLC was developed by Starfish Studios, the team responsible for other Minecraft projects such as Dragon Pets.

Disney and Mojang have collaborated on a number of Minecraft projects over the last few years, including a lot of content based on the Star Wars franchise. In that regard, it’s not terribly surprising to see content based on Moana. The original film was hugely successful, and it seems that there’s a lot of anticipation surrounding the sequel. Some Minecraft fans have expressed surprise that this DLC is actually coming out ahead of the film, which won’t be in theaters until November 27th. However, it’s possible Disney sees it as a way to drive interest and awareness around the sequel.

RELATED: Minecraft Movie Creators Explain Jason Momoa’s Character: “Garrett’s the Noob”

Moana 2 is one of two major films Disney has set to release before the end of 2024, with the second being Mufasa: The Lion King. Content based on the animated version of The Lion King was added as part of Minecraft‘s Disney Worlds of Adventure DLC in 2023, but there’s never been content based on the live-action Lion King movies. It’s possible that could change as we get closer to that film’s December 20th release date, but for the time being, Disney fans will have to be content with the current packs that are available.

Do you plan on checking out this Moana 2 DLC in Minecraft? Have you bought any of the game’s other Disney collaborations? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!