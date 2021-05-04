MLB The Show Update #4 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

The constant update cycle for the newly-released MLB The Show 21 continues this week, with yet another patch coming to the sports game. The Show has been experiencing issues with its servers, as well as in-game, since it launched late last month. On Tuesday, The Show revealed its fourth update since launch, announcing some additional changed within the game.

This new update has fixed a major crash that happens for some players when they enter Road to the Show or Franchise modes. That has been one of the biggest single player issues in the game to this point, so making that right is paramount to the experience for players.

Our number one priority remains server stability and performance. We have a small game & server update 4 AM PT on 5/4/21. Update notes are here: https://t.co/vD805BNysG — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) May 4, 2021

Other changes in this new upate include the move of the All-Star game to Colorado from Georgia, some audio fixes for loanDepot Park, and some adjustments to sliders. The update is now live for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

You can take a look at the patch notes below.

Fixed a crash that would happen after opening presentations in RTTS and Franchise

Changes made to sliders – gameplay sliders now cut XP by 50% instead of 100%. Non-gameplay sliders do not impact XP

Moved the All-Star game to Colorado

Audio fixes for loanDepot Park

Even with this update, MLB The Show 21 has assured players that the indefinite period of Double XP will be continuing going forward. The extended Double XP was announced shortly after launch, due to the server problems that were making the game incredibly difficult to play. The game has been working on those server problems since The Show launched to the public.

"We're aware of slow and/or unstable server performance many of you have experienced and brought to our attention," said the game's Twitter account. "Our team is working to diagnose and resolve the underlying issues, more updates to come. Thank you for your patience."

Do you think the new update will be a significant improvement on the current version of the game?