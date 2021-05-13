MLB The Show 21 Receives Small New Update Fixing Crashes

✖

Developer Sony San Diego has released an all-new patch for MLB The Show 21 today across all of the game's platforms for Xbox and PlayStation. This marks the second update that the baseball sim has received this week alone. However, compared to the update earlier in the week, this latest one doesn't do a whole lot.

The latest patch for MLB The Show 21, which is version 1.06 on PlayStation and 1.0.0.43 on Xbox, rolled out earlier this morning. As such, many players may have already downloaded the patch for themselves without even knowing it. As for what this update does, well, there's not a whole lot to write home about.

"This is a small update that fixes the missing skin textures, clipping helmets, and a crash in Road to the Show," Sony San Diego explained on the MLB The Show 21 website. Obviously, if you have been dealing with any of these issues for yourself, then this is certainly a godsend. Otherwise, I imagine that many players won't even notice the tweaks that have been made.

As mentioned before, Sony San Diego already rolled out a much more substantial update for MLB The Show 21 earlier this week that fixed a whole lot more in the game. For the most part, this larger patch tied up a lot of lingering problems that had been plaguing some players since launch. As a whole, MLB The Show 21 has come quite far over the past month since its release and is definitely a much better game at this point thanks to the continued updates from Sony San Diego.

If you're not currently playing MLB The Show 21, you can currently look to pick the game up on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X. In addition, if you're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you can currently download the sports title for free. And if you're on the fence about this year's iteration in the long-running franchise, you can also read our own review of the game right here to see what we thought about the jump to next-gen platforms.