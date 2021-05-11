MLB The Show 21 New Update Live on Xbox and PlayStation, Patch Notes Revealed
Sony San Diego has remained consistent over the past month when it comes to adding new updates to MLB The Show 21. Once again, that trend has continued today as the studio has released yet another title update for the baseball sim that fixes a number of lingering issues in the game.
The latest patch for MLB The Show 21 is the fifth one that Sony San Diego has released for the game in less than a month. When it comes to the changes that are present in this update, it mainly has to do with various tweaks and adjustments for most game modes, including Diamond Dynasty, Road to the Show, and Franchise.
In addition, a number of basic gameplay features have also been rectified in MLB The Show 21. Some of these include fixes on check swings, base running, and others involving game freezes. All in all, this patch just continues to improve the overall experience and should fix a number of lingering issues that players have mentioned since launch.
MLB The Show 21 is available to pick up right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. If you'd like to get a better look at all of the changes included in today's new update, you can find the full patch notes down below.
GAMEPLAY
- The bat will no longer pass through the ball on “too late” swings
- Fixed an issue with the bat would move strangely on late check swings
- Fixed a bug where the catcher would occasionally not field a ball after a dropped strike
- Fixed a bug that could freeze the game online after a pitchout
- Fixed a crash that would happen occasionally when swinging and missing on a pitch in the dirt
- Runners will not turn around on a steal home if they will be safe when pressing R2
- Fixed an issue that would cause runners to run out of the base path
- Fixed a bug that would cause out of position catchers to play a “dropped ball” animation when tagging at home, resulting in a missed tag
- Fixed an issue where subbing a fielder in Extra Innings caused the CPU to lose a baserunner
There are no hitting or gameplay balance changes in this update.
DIAMOND DYNASTY
- Fixed a bug when the wrong uniform would show in Extra Innings
- Fixed an issue where a user would “Quick Sell” when trying to sell now with quick actions
ROAD TO THE SHOW
- Fixed an issue where attributes from equipment were not being applied in game
- Fixed an issue that would prevent stat earnings from archetype missions
- Fixed a bug where it would show the user’s position for the next game as “Pinch Hitter”
- The correct stats will now display in the Rookie of the Year award
- Fixed an issue where a CPU outfielder would stop and not react to an oncoming ball
- User will no longer be only a bench player when called to the MLB
- Fixed OSD text for RTTS championship wins to address minor league name changes
FRANCHISE
- Fixed in-game saves for Custom Franchise and Stadium Creator
- Fixed an issue that prevented eligible players who came off of the injured list during the playoffs from being added to the playoff roster
STADIUMS
- Various updates to numerous stadiums, including lighting, dirt, netting, etc
- Great American Ballpark home and visitor bullpens have been swapped
STADIUM CREATOR
- Various tweaks and improvements made to Snap Mode
- Fixed an issue that would warn the user of a “Blank Canvas” when not using one
- Various prop fixes
USER INTERFACE
- Fixed a bug that would reset the pause timer indefinitely while in game
- Moved the marketplace notification, again, to the top-right corner of the screen to prevent Stub and profile overlap
- Correct year now appears for player stats in the Roster Update screen
- Fixed an issue with the “Hits Allowed” career stat on the Pitching Matchup loading screen
- Inside Edge boosts for pitchers now display above the correct Player Card attributes
- Minor UI adjustments to the RTTS and Diamond Dynasty menus