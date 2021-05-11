MLB The Show 21 New Update Live on Xbox and PlayStation, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Sony San Diego has remained consistent over the past month when it comes to adding new updates to MLB The Show 21. Once again, that trend has continued today as the studio has released yet another title update for the baseball sim that fixes a number of lingering issues in the game.

The latest patch for MLB The Show 21 is the fifth one that Sony San Diego has released for the game in less than a month. When it comes to the changes that are present in this update, it mainly has to do with various tweaks and adjustments for most game modes, including Diamond Dynasty, Road to the Show, and Franchise.

In addition, a number of basic gameplay features have also been rectified in MLB The Show 21. Some of these include fixes on check swings, base running, and others involving game freezes. All in all, this patch just continues to improve the overall experience and should fix a number of lingering issues that players have mentioned since launch.

MLB The Show 21 is available to pick up right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. If you'd like to get a better look at all of the changes included in today's new update, you can find the full patch notes down below.

GAMEPLAY

The bat will no longer pass through the ball on “too late” swings

Fixed an issue with the bat would move strangely on late check swings

Fixed a bug where the catcher would occasionally not field a ball after a dropped strike

Fixed a bug that could freeze the game online after a pitchout

Fixed a crash that would happen occasionally when swinging and missing on a pitch in the dirt

Runners will not turn around on a steal home if they will be safe when pressing R2

Fixed an issue that would cause runners to run out of the base path

Fixed a bug that would cause out of position catchers to play a “dropped ball” animation when tagging at home, resulting in a missed tag

Fixed an issue where subbing a fielder in Extra Innings caused the CPU to lose a baserunner

There are no hitting or gameplay balance changes in this update.

DIAMOND DYNASTY

Fixed a bug when the wrong uniform would show in Extra Innings

Fixed an issue where a user would “Quick Sell” when trying to sell now with quick actions

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Fixed an issue where attributes from equipment were not being applied in game

Fixed an issue that would prevent stat earnings from archetype missions

Fixed a bug where it would show the user’s position for the next game as “Pinch Hitter”

The correct stats will now display in the Rookie of the Year award

Fixed an issue where a CPU outfielder would stop and not react to an oncoming ball

User will no longer be only a bench player when called to the MLB

Fixed OSD text for RTTS championship wins to address minor league name changes

FRANCHISE

Fixed in-game saves for Custom Franchise and Stadium Creator

Fixed an issue that prevented eligible players who came off of the injured list during the playoffs from being added to the playoff roster

STADIUMS

Various updates to numerous stadiums, including lighting, dirt, netting, etc

Great American Ballpark home and visitor bullpens have been swapped

STADIUM CREATOR

Various tweaks and improvements made to Snap Mode

Fixed an issue that would warn the user of a “Blank Canvas” when not using one

Various prop fixes

USER INTERFACE