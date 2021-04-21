MLB The Show 21 Gives Players Free Gift for Limited Time

✖

After an early access release last week, MLB The Show 21 is officially available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Game Pass. And to celebrate this, Sony San Diego -- the developer behind the game -- has a free gift for all players. If you've been playing the game since this past Friday, you've probably already redeemed this free gift, but for everyone who just started playing today, you can currently nab Roberto Clemente for zero stubs from The Show Shop, but only for a limited time.

Right now, all players -- no matter the platform or the edition of the game they have -- can redeem this gift. And once redeemed, it's yours to keep. However, this offer is only available until April 26. Once April 26 arrives, this offer will expire. It's unclear why the gift expires on April 26, but it could be because it's designed to be a thank you to launch players.

Below, you can check out the gift for yourself, courtesy of the game's official Twitter account:

Help us celebrate the launch of MLB The Show 21 with a 💎Roberto Clemente gift! Get it for ZERO stubs from The Show Shop before it goes away on 4/26. Available now: https://t.co/237qaCg09t #MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/yKxDIgyqgI — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 20, 2021

Unfortunately, there's still no word from Sony San Diego about the game's server issues. The official MLB The Show Twitter account has yet to acknowledge the persistent server issues, and thus it's unclear when these problems will be fixed. Every year the servers are rough for the first couple of weeks, and that was without Xbox players in the mix and the game being given away for free via Xbox Game Pass.

MLB The Show 21 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Right now, the game costs $70, but it's also available for free via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

For more coverage on the game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, guides, and deals -- click here. Meanwhile, if you haven't already, be sure to check out our five hitting tips all players should know.