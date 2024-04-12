MLB The Show 24: All Hidden Rewards for Team Affinity Chapter 2 Conquest Map

On April 12th, the developers at Sony San Diego kicked off Team Affinity Season 1, Chapter 2 in MLB The Show 24. This new Diamond Dynasty program gives players access to 36 new 93 OVR players but requires a huge chunk of time to finish everything. Thankfully, the team also dropped several ways to earn XP for the program, including a new Conquest Map. Of course, the main rewards aren't the only thing players can earn from the new Team Affinity Chapter 2 Conquest Map in MLB The Show 24. There are several new Hidden Rewards to uncover if you know where to look. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of the new Team Affinity Chapter 2 Conquest Map in MLB The Show 24.

Hidden Rewards on the Team Affinity Chapter 2 in MLB The Show 24

As you can see in the image above there are all kinds of Hidden Rewards to earn on the Team Affinity Chapter 2 Conquest Map. Mostly, this map gives out The Show Packs, but there is one Stub drop to pick up as you work through this Conquest. Here's the full rundown on everything you'll earn from Hidden Rewards:

6 The Show Packs

250 Stubs

MLB The Show 24 TA Chapter 2 Goals

With the hidden rewards out of the way, you'll also want to track down all of the normal goals to make sure you get everything. If you want everything this Conquest has to offer, you'll need to capture every single territory. That's going to take you at least 15 games, so it's smart to build up Fans and play on Rookie to make it easy. You also might consider jumping back into this map multiple times because there are repeatable goals for Team Affinity Vouchers, making that grind go a bit quicker. Here are the regular goals for the Conquest Map:

Acquire 100M Fans – 3 x The Show Pack

(Repeatable) Capture 5 enemy Strongholds – 1 x Team Affinity Season 1: Chapter Voucher

(Repeatable) Capture 10 enemy Strongholds – 1 x Team Affinity Season 1: Chapter Voucher

(Repeatable) Capture all 15 enemy Strongholds – 2 x Team Affinity Season 1: Chapter Vouchers

Conquer all territories and complete the Team Affinity Chapter 2 map – 90 OVR Choice Pack (Spring Breakout and Seoul Series)

That final reward lets you grab a previously released pack card without spending Stubs. We'd suggest going with either Paul Skenes or Jackson Holliday. Both players are available in the Spring Breakout 1 pack and have been very popular options to start the year.

MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. While the new Conquest Map is going to get you some good rewards, the best place to pick up new cards is in the Egg Hunt. If you need help with the Egg Hunt program, we've put together a guide giving you the locations for all of the eggs.