MLB The Show 24 Reveals Second Roster Update With New Diamonds

The second roster update for MLB The Show 24 is out now and it features seven new Diamond players. Several high-rated players have also dropped down to Gold, making for a relatively volatile roster shake-up. If you were able to predict it correctly, there were a ton of Stubs to be made. Even if you didn't plan ahead of time, this update is important to look through, as it'll affect some of the best players to use in various modes. The seven new Diamonds in MLB The Show 24 are mostly pitchers, so you might want to change your rotation.

Leading the way is Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease. He's been one of the best pitchers in the league to start the season, so it's no surprise to see him jump to 86 OVR in this update. If you want to make your opponent look silly with nasty off-speed pitchers, Cease is your guy. Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger is one of two outfield players and his exceptional clutch stat makes him a solid addition to your bench.

Athletics closer Mason Miller is currently supercharged to 99 OVR, but once that settles back at 85, you'll still be able to use his deadly fastball to good effect. Meanwhile, Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez brings similar velocity but also has a solid breaking ball. Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has been one of the best in the business to start the year and that remains true in The Show 24. Cardinals starter Sonny Gray is another pitcher with great off-speed stuff, while Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson rounds things out with his loaded power swing.

Below, you'll find the full list of new Diamond and Gold players. To see the full list of changes that have been pushed in the update, head to the official site. MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox platforms.

New Diamond Tier Players

Dylan Cease – Padres

Cody Bellinger – Cubs

Mason Miller – Athletics

Pablo Lopez – Twins

Emmanuel Clase – Guardians

Sonny Gray – Cardinals

Gunnar Henderson – Orioles

New Gold Tier Players