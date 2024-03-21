MLB The Show 24 Servers Reportedly Crashing on Switch

Sony San Diego's MLB The Show series has been released on non-PlayStation consoles since The Show 21 launched on Xbox platforms. The next year, the team also brought the game to Nintendo Switch, further expanding its audience. While MLB The Show might not run as well on the Switch as it does on other platforms, it's long been praised as a solid port that gives fans the option to take the game on the go. With the recent launch of MLB The Show 24, many players assumed that would again be the case; however, many players have been struggling with the game on Nintendo's console. Reports have started to circulate that the Diamond Dynasty servers in MLB The Show 24 might be broken on Switch.

MLB The Show 24's Servers on Nintendo Switch

(Photo: San Diego Studios)

As of this writing, Sony San Diego hasn't made an official comment about any server issues plaguing the Nintendo Switch version, but a Reddit thread posted by GTI_88 sparked the conversation. They claimed that they "can't play DD at all, every time [they] go to start the first moment in the program the game completely crashes."

That user is far from the only person running into these issues. One player said that they were able to create a Diamond Dynasty team, but were unable to do anything else. Another ran into software errors every time they tried to load into the game. The issue doesn't seem to be hampering any other modes directly but remember that you gain XP for Diamond Dynasty in every mode. If you're using the Switch to run through Road to the Show during a commute, you might not ever see that progress transfer to the card-collecting mode.

The problems were further discussed in a Twitter thread from Nintendo Life and Pure Xbox writer PJ O'Reilly. They said they've been dumped to the main menu after trying to do anything in most modes, which seems to be a worse error than most Reddit users are running into. If that's the case, the game might be even more broken on Switch than the Reddit thread would lead players to believe. Hopefully, Sony San Diego will give fans a concrete update in the next few days and lay out the steps it's going to take to fix the issue.

Regardless, it's probably smart to hold off on playing on Switch for the time being. If you have access to another console, you'll be much better off progressing there and not risk losing all the XP you've accumulated through various modes. Switch-only users don't have that choice, but it's hard to recommend spending much time with that version given all of the current issues.

MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch platforms.