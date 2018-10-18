‘Monopoly: Call of Duty Black Ops’ Board Game Now In Stores

So let’s say you’re playing the heck out of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 but that’s not nearly doing enough to give you your fill of the series. Soooo…how about some Monopoly?

You heard that correctly. The popular board game has paired up with Activision and its Call of Duty brand to create a new take that players are sure to love. Just make sure to watch your step when you pass go, yeah?

The game is available now, and here’s the description straight from the official product page:

“Inspired by the video game’s episodic storyline, which starts with the original Black Ops‘ Cold War setting, embraces the ultramodern aspects of Black Ops III, and covers 4’s new battle royale mode, Monopoly: Call of Duty Black ops caps its homage to the popular series with details mirroring everything from maps, tools, and transports with striking versions of the traditional components.

A bright and bold custom game board featuring the iconic Black Ops beret-adorned skull provides an in-your-face centerpiece to 22 locations named after familiar maps, such as Firing Range, Nuketown, Slums, Blackout, Fringe, and Stronghold. Players will find Bomb Diffusal and Dogtag Retrieval taxes along the pursuit to buy, sell, and trade Command Centers and Headquarters and bankrupt their fellow combatants.

To recover from the likes of unlucky Intel cards, Covert Ops offer refuge to sufferers of a reset Scorestreak, and can increase the odds of owning Care Package and other income sources. Spy Plane, Orbital VSAT, UAV, and H.A.T.R. stand in place of the usual railroads to help airborne opportunists gain Prestige.

Six intricately sculpted tokens representing memorable visuals from all four games will guide players to victory. Call dibs on a distinctive canine piece and depend on the Attack Dog to help you fend off threats. Pick up an Intel Case in plain view, seek out the Capture the Flag Icon from Call of Duty: Black Ops III, or take the Dragon Fire drone from campaign mode players looking to take the quadrotor for a spin. Firebreak’s Helmet offers protection for the group’s pyromaniac, and the RC-XD weapon on wheels from Black Ops 1 and 2 lets players remotely control their route, no Killstreak required.

The complete set includes the game board, tokens, 28 Map Deed Cards, 16 Covert Ops and Intel cards, 32 Command Centers, 12 Headquarters, custom face Call of Duty Monopoly money, and two dice.”

The game is available at retailers now, so be sure to do some shopping around, or get it here at Amazon. Oh, and you can get Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC as well!

