Monopoly With Voice-Controlled Banking is Available to Pre-Order Now

Monopoly Voice Banking edition promises to be one of the most exciting variants on the classic board game that Hasbro has ever released. In this version, Rich Uncle Pennybags (Mr. Monopoly) will manage your money, facilitate real estate transactions, pay rent, draw Chance cards, and more – all with voice commands. The game doesn’t even include physical cash.

Basically, Monopoly Voice Banking has its own Alexa-esque AI that should serve to make the game faster and prevent cheating. Plus, it doesn’t connect to the Internet, so you don’t have to worry about spies at Hasbro listening to you say horrible things to your family in a rage. If you’re interested, you might want to jump on the pre-orders before the rush. You can grab it right now on Amazon for $29.99 with shipping slated for June 26th. If it sells out, you can pre-order right here via Walmart with a release date set for July 1st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The only question is, how well will the voice control features work? Since Monopoly Voice Banking completely relies on the system, one would have to assume Hasbro feels pretty confident with it. Fortunately, the game isn’t much more expensive than the standard Monopoly, so it won’t cost you a fortune to try it out. Additional details about the features of the game can be found in the official description below:

“The Monopoly voice banking game features lights and sounds, and comes with an interactive Mr. Monopoly banking unit. The iconic Monopoly top hat is voice-activated and the personality of Mr. Monopoly really shines as he handles all of the transactions. He keeps tabs on players’ Money and properties so there’s no cash or cards to think about. Talk to Mr. Monopoly and he responds. For instance, press your TOKEN’s button and say, “buy St. James place.” Mr. Monopoly will track The transaction, keeping the game moving. With the Monopoly voice game, players travel around the board aiming to be the person with the most money and highest property value to win!”

Monopoly meets voice recognition: in this electronic Monopoly voice banking game, Mr. Monopoly is the Banker and manages players’ Money via his top hat

Talk, Mr. Monopoly listens: press the button, and say a command like, “pay rent on Marvin gardens”; Mr. Monopoly will respond and move the payment to an opponent’s account

Faster gameplay: players land on a forced trade space and tell Mr. Monopoly which properties They want to trade. Build sets quicker and get those houses and hotels up faster

No need for cash or bank cards: The Mr. Monopoly banking unit manages all finances whether it’s buying properties, paying and receiving rent, checking balances and more

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.